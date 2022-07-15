Sayli Salunkhe Gets Candid About Her Bond With Her Onscreen Daughter Kiara Sadh

Actress Sayli Salunkhe, who is seen as a single mother in 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' says that she is very close to her screen daughter Kiara Sadh.



Salunkhe shares, "Kiara is a 5-year-old kid who's playing my onscreen daughter. She's incredibly caring and sweet. There was this scene where I had to cry since I got hurt and Kiara had to apply medicine to my wound, she was briefed that 'Mom will cry' as soon as she heard this she started crying herself as she couldn't bear the fact that I was going to cry."



The actress adds whenever her mother is not around Sadh wants Salunkhe to be with her all the time.



"Whenever her mother is not around, she always wants me to be there. The relationship and closeness we developed have grown really heartwarming. The bond is deepening with every passing day," she adds.



Salunkhe says that she enjoys playing games with Kiara on the sets and that shooting with her is fun.



"I'm enjoying a lot shooting with her. I also play her favourite game 'stone-paper-scissors' to make up her mood. Initially I thought shooting with a kid would be a task but it's way too fun shooting with Kiara," she concludes.



Karan V Grover and Salunkhe are the show leads. 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' is a love story between Ritesh Malhotra (Grover) and Indu (Salunkhe). Indu felt that life was unfair to her until she met Zoon (Kiara Sadh), a new-born orphaned baby and decides to nurture her.



'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' airs on Star Bharat.

[With Inputs From IANS]