Sapna Gill Files Complaint Against Prithvi Shaw For Outraging Modesty

Actress and social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was booked for assault charges after she and her friend attacked cricketer Prithvi Shaw, has got the bail and she has filed a counter complaint against the cricketer.



In her complaint, the actress has pressed charges against Prithvi for outraging her modesty.



As per a media report, after securing a bail by the magistrate, the actress approached airport police to file charges under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (outraging modesty), 509 (gesture to outrage modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other sections pertaining to rioting, criminal conspiracy and etc.



However, The complaint is yet to be turned into FIR by the Airport police



On February 15, Gil and her friend had asked for a selfie with Shaw. After initially entertaining their requests, Shaw did not oblige further and a security guard later asked Gill and her friend to leave the premises, according to police.



The altercation happened at a five-star property and later when Prithvi left the hotel premises in his car along with his friend, Sapna and her friend along with a few others chased his car, intercepted it at a traffic signal near Oshiwara and broke the windshield.