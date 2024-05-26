Art & Entertainment

Sanjana Sanghi’s Summer Escapade In Colombia Is All About ‘Sunshine And Ceviche'

Actress Sanjana Sanghi is beating the Mumbai heat by holidaying in Cartagena, Colombia.

Sanjana Sanghi Photo: Instagram
Sanjana took to her Instagram stories and shared a gamut of pictures from her holiday, which included some drinks, foods, and picturesque locations for pictures.

In one image, she is seen posing next to an old building, dressed in an asymmetrical dress paired with tie-up sandals and sunglasses. Another picture showed her posing with a public telephone. She even shared some images of the meals she tried in Cartagena.

“Cartagena serving sunshine, ceviche and vibes of a lifetime,” she wrote in the caption.

Sanjana made her acting debut as a child artist in the 2011 film 'Rockstar'. She was then seen in films such as 'Hindi Medium', 'Rashtra Kavach Om', 'Dil Bechara', 'Dhak Dhak', 'Kadak Singh', and 'Woh Bhi Kya Din The'.

