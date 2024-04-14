Art & Entertainment

Sanjana Sanghi Strikes A Pose In Floral Dress: 'Summer Fresh Work Days Are Here'

Actress Sanjana Sanghi on Sunday shared a string of pictures in a short floral dress, saying ‘summer fresh work days are here’.

Advertisement

Instagram
Sanjana Sanghi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Sanjana Sanghi on Sunday shared a string of pictures in a short floral dress, saying ‘summer fresh work days are here’.

Actress Sanjana Sanghi on Sunday shared a string of pictures in a short floral dress, saying ‘summer fresh work days are here’.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana, who was last seen in Pankaj Tripathi-starrer thriller film 'Kadak Singh’, looked beautiful in a blue floral short dress with long sleeves. She rounded off the look with transparent heels.

For her makeup, Sanjana opted for a natural look, with blushed cheeks, peach lips, and thick brows. She kept her long tresses open.

Advertisement

The post is captioned: “Summer fresh work days are here”, followed by a flower and sun emoji.

On the professional front, Sanjana is known for her work in movies like 'Dil Bechara', 'Rashtra Kavach Om', and 'Dhak Dhak'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch