Art & Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says Action In ‘Citadel’ Is Very Different From What She Did For ‘The Family Man’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that the action in the upcoming series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' and 'The Family Man' are very different.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that the action in the upcoming series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' and 'The Family Man' are very different.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that the action in the upcoming series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' and 'The Family Man' are very different.

The action sequences Samantha performed in 'The Family Man' as Raji gave her a lot of appreciation.

Shedding light on the stunts she has performed, the actress revealed the rigorous training and prep that went into executing the sequences for the upcoming series starring Varun Dhawan.

Samantha said: "It is very different in terms of the action from what I did for ‘The Family Man’ for the character of Raji. So it is different and I’m very very excited about the action in ‘Citadel’.”

Advertisement

“Definitely it is something I wanted to get from Raji and I think that has happened. Some of the highlights of the series are action bits and I am really looking forward to watching them on screen," she added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Match 16 Preview
  2. Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Gets Bail After ED Doesn't Oppose It
  3. Google To Delete Billions Of Browser Records In Settlement Over Incognito Mode Tracking Lawsuit
  4. Timeline: The Rise Of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh
  5. ‘Shaitaan’ Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark Domestically
  6. IPL 2024: KKR-RR's Kolkata Clash, GT-DC's Ahmedabad Game Rescheduled; Check New Dates
  7. Loved Watching Kareena Kapoor Khan In ‘Crew’? Check Out Top 5 Characters From Her Filmography
  8. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh