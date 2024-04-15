Salman Khan To Reportedly Continue Work After The Firing Incident; Asks Team Not To Cancel His Plans

Two persons opened fire outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. Reportedly, there were gunshots by two unidentified persons at approximately 4:51 am on April 14 outside the actor's house. As per a report in India Today, Salman doesn't want to give attention to the incident and will continue to work and he has asked his team not to cancel his plans. Though he is not shooting any film currently, he has a few ad campaigns and endorsements. The 'Dabangg' actor will continue to complete his work commitments.
The portal quoted a source saying, “Salman is very much focused on going about his work as planned earlier. He doesn’t want to give attention to those behind this firing incident because he feels that is exactly what they want. Instead, he has asked friends and actors from the industry not to worry. Further, he also asked them not to make any visits to Galaxy Apartments as it is getting inconvenient for other members of the society as well.”
Advertisement
Sources also said that the actor doesn't have any plans to change residence or move to another apartment due to the firing incident.
After the firing incident, former minister Baba Siddique, his sister Arpita Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Arhaan Khan and others paid a visit at his Galaxy Aparments.
For the unversed, as per reports, two men on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside Khan's house. Police started the investigation and security was also beefed up.
According to a Bandra police official, an FIR was lodged against "unidentified persons" under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act.
Advertisement
An official source in the Delhi Police said one of the suspected is a criminal from Gurugram who was involved in multiple killings and robberies in Haryana and is a wanted criminal in the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal in March.
On the work front, Salman announced his next titled 'Sikandar' on the occasion of Eid. It will released next year on Eid.