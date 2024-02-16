Art & Entertainment

Salma Hayek Says Being Married To Francois-Henri Pinault Is Like A 'Gentle Breeze'

Actress Salma Hayek has said that being married to her husband Francois-Henri Pinault is "like a gentle breeze" on their 15th wedding anniversary.

IANS
February 16, 2024

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault Photo: Instagram
The 'House of Gucci' star, 57, and the French businessman, 61, tied the knot on Valentine's Day in the most romantic city in the world, Paris, in 2009.

She wrote alongside a professional black-and-white snap of the pair on Instagram to mark the milestone: "After 18 years together and 15 years of marriage, you still make loving you easy, fun, deep and fresh like a gentle breeze. Happy anniversary mi amor."

The couple renewed their vows in Venice, Italy, in April 2009.

Hayek previously revealed that she turned down two of his proposals before they finally got hitched and said their nuptials felt like an “intervention” by her family, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

