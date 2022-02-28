SAG Awards 2022 Full Winners List: Will Smith, Jessica Chastain Bag Top Acting Awards

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards were hosted at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and the major ensemble cast winners were 'CODA,' 'Ted Lasso,' and 'Succession.'

Chosen by their peers, SAG nominees and winners are generally considered better indicators of who might triumph in the acting categories at the Oscars this spring. Leading the film nominees this year were 'House of Gucci' and 'The Power of the Dog,' with three nominations apiece, while TV series winners 'Ted Lasso' and 'Succession' were tied for five.

'Belfast,' 'King Richard,' 'West Side Story,' 'Don't Look Up,' and 'Being the Ricardos' were among the other films to receive SAG nominations this year, while TV shows such as 'The Morning Show' and 'Only Murders in the Building' did well. The most award-winning program was Netflix's 'Squid Game.'

Here are the winners and nominees for the 28th SAG Awards.

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

'CODA' (Winner)

'Belfast'

'Don’t Look Up

'House of Gucci'

'King Richard'

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Will Smith, 'King Richard' (Winner)

Javier Bardem, 'Being the Ricardos'

Benedict Cumberbatch, 'The Power of the Dog'

Andrew Garfield, 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!'

Denzel Washington, 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessica Chastain, 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' (Winner)

Olivia Colman, 'The Lost Daughter'

Lady Gaga, 'House of Gucci'

Jennifer Hudson, 'Respect'

Nicole Kidman, 'Being the Ricardos'

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Troy Kotsur, 'CODA' (Winner)

Ben Affleck, 'The Tender Bar'

Bradley Cooper, 'Licorice Pizza'

Jared Leto, 'House of Gucci'

Kodi Smit-McPhee, 'The Power of the Dog'

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Ariana DeBose, 'West Side Story' (Winner)

Caitríona Balfe, 'Belfast'

Cate Blanchett, 'Nightmare Alley'

Kirsten Dunst, 'The Power of the Dog'

Ruth Negga, 'Passing'

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries

Michael Keaton, 'Dopesick' (Winner)

Murray Bartlett, 'The White Lotus'

Oscar Isaac, 'Scenes from a Marriage'

Ewan McGregor, 'Halston'

Evan Peters, 'Mare of Easttown'

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries

Kate Winslet, 'Mare of Easttown' (Winner)

Jean Smart, 'Mare of Easttown'

Jennifer Coolidge, 'The White Lotus'

Cynthia Erivo, 'Genius: Aretha'

Margaret Qualley, 'Maid'

Outstanding performance by a cast in a drama series

'Succession' (Winner)

'The Handmaid’s Tale'

'The Morning Show'

'Squid Game'

'Yellowstone'

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jung Ho-yeon, 'Squid Game' (Winner)

Jennifer Aniston, 'The Morning Show'

Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid’s Tale'

Sarah Snook, 'Succession'

Reese Witherspoon, 'The Morning Show'

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Lee Jung-jae, 'Squid Game' (Winner)

Brian Cox, 'Succession'

Billy Crudup, 'The Morning Show'

Kieran Culkin, 'Succession'

Jeremy Strong, 'Succession'

Outstanding performance by a cast in a comedy series

'Ted Lasso' (Winner)

'The Great'

'Hacks'

'The Kominsky Method'

'Only Murders in the Building'

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Jean Smart, 'Hacks' (Winner)

Elle Fanning, 'The Great'

Sandra Oh, 'The Chair'

Juno Temple, 'Ted Lasso'

Hannah Waddingham, 'Ted Lasso'

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso' (Winner)

Michael Douglas, 'The Kominsky Method'

Brett Goldstein, 'Ted Lasso'

Steve Martin, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Martin Short, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'No Time to Die' (Winner)

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Squid Game' (Winner)

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'