Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher Are Divorcing

Hollywood star couple Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have filed for divorce after more than 20 years together.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher
Cohen and Fisher, who tied the knot in 2010, announced the split on their respective Instagram pages, saying they jointly filed to end their marriage last year. The pair met in 2001 and got engaged in 2004.

Isla Fisher's Story
“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," read their posts.

The two further said they “have always prioritized” privacy, and “have been quietly working through this change”.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy,” the posts concluded.

Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, are parents to a 16-year-old daughter, a 13-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

Cohen is the star of two “Borat” movies as well as comedies such as "The Dictator" and "Bruno". He also received acclaim for his role in 2020’s Netflix movie “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Fisher is best known for starring in comedy films such as “Confessions of a Shopaholic” and “Wedding Crashers”.

