Ryan Reynolds Confirms Hugh Jackman Return As Wolverine In ‘Deadpool 3’, Fans Share Their Excitement

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman will reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the third instalment of ‘Deadpool’, and will feature alongside Ryan Reynolds.

It was Ryan who revealed that Hugh is returning as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by posting a video on social media, which has now gone viral. In the video, Ryan is heard saying, “Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now.”

In the video, which now has around 24 million views on Twitter alone, the actor further mentioned how he has been thinking hard about how to make Deadpool’s first appearance in MCU a special one.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

“We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside,” he said.

In the end of the video, the fans could see a man walking past in the frame behind Ryan, and the actor calls the man out by saying, “Hey Hugh, want to play Wolverine one more time?” Hugh Jackman, who turns out to be the man in the frame, replied, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

Nonetheless, the update has caused a stir on social media and fans cannot contain their excitement to see their favourite characters on screen.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

WOLVERINE IN DEADPOOL 3??? pic.twitter.com/heW9Ycah2g — Jozu Lucílfer 🇵🇦 (@thaboyjozu) September 27, 2022

Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be rated-R so we’ll probably see some more ruthless Wolverine action.😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/h5vKKPjlfi — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 27, 2022

Me: the MCU is kinda boring now and I’m losing interest



*Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3*



Also me: Maybe the MCU isn’t all bad — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) September 27, 2022

In fact, John Krasinski, who made his MCU debut with the role of Doctor Strange in the ‘Multiverse of Madness’, commented too, “Wait…Is this our movie?” Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi too dropped a comment under Ryan’s post.

Coming back to ‘Deadpool 3’, it will be the first Deadpool film to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe post Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox. It is slated for release on September 6, 2024, and is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.