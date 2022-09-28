Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Ryan Reynolds Confirms Hugh Jackman Return As Wolverine In ‘Deadpool 3’, Fans Share Their Excitement

Hugh Jackman is all set to return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will be seen in Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool 3’.

Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds
Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Google

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 3:28 pm

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman will reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the third instalment of ‘Deadpool’, and will feature alongside Ryan Reynolds.

It was Ryan who revealed that Hugh is returning as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by posting a video on social media, which has now gone viral. In the video, Ryan is heard saying, “Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now.”

In the video, which now has around 24 million views on Twitter alone, the actor further mentioned how he has been thinking hard about how to make Deadpool’s first appearance in MCU a special one.

“We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside,” he said. 

In the end of the video, the fans could see a man walking past in the frame behind Ryan, and the actor calls the man out by saying, “Hey Hugh, want to play Wolverine one more time?” Hugh Jackman, who turns out to be the man in the frame, replied, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

Nonetheless, the update has caused a stir on social media and fans cannot contain their excitement to see their favourite characters on screen. 

Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

In fact, John Krasinski, who made his MCU debut with the role of Doctor Strange in the ‘Multiverse of Madness’, commented too, “Wait…Is this our movie?” Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi too dropped a comment under Ryan’s post. 

Coming back to ‘Deadpool 3’, it will be the first Deadpool film to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe post Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox. It is slated for release on September 6, 2024, and is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

