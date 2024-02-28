Art & Entertainment

Rupali Ganguly Lip-Syncs To Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle's 'Kehdoon Tumhe'

The 'Anupamaa' fame actress Rupali Ganguly on Wednesday shared a sweet video, in which she is seen lip-syncing to Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar's hit track 'Kehdoon Tumhe'.

February 28, 2024

Rupali Ganguly Photo: Instagram
The 'Anupamaa' fame actress Rupali Ganguly on Wednesday shared a sweet video, in which she is seen lip-syncing to Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar's hit track 'Kehdoon Tumhe'.

The actress, who enjoys 2.9 million followers on Instagram shared a Reel video, wherein she can be seen sitting in her balcony, wearing a white and blue floral dress, enjoying the breeze.

With minimal makeup on and her hair open, Rupali is holding a yellow flower in her hand and lip syncing to 'Kehdoon Tumhe', from the 1975 action crime drama 'Deewaar', directed by Yash Chopra. The film stars Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Singh, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi in pivotal roles.

The ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ fame actress captioned the post as: "Ishaaron ki baatein toh samajh jaati hu, par lafzon se bayan hui baaton ka maza kuch aur hi hota hai, toh ab keh hi do na..." On the professional front, Rupali is currently seen as the lead in the show ‘Anupamaa’.

The show is based on Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

