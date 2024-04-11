Art & Entertainment

'RRR' Star Jr NTR Lands In Mumbai To Begin Shooting For 'War 2' Featuring Hrithik Roshan

Reportedly, Jr NTR will shoot for an important sequence of 'War 2' for almost 10 days. He will be joining Hrithik Roshan to shoot a crucial action sequence.

Jr NTR lands in Mumbai for 'War 2' shoot Photo: Instagram @manavmanglani
Jr NTR will be seen sharing the same screen space with Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. On Thursday, 'RRR' star Jr NTR arrived in Mumbai to reportedly shoot for 'War 2'.

Jr NTR was in a blue shirt and jeans and he completed his look with a cap. Fans couldn't get to see his full look for the film but they are excited to see him in the city.

Recently, there was report that the actor will arrive in Mumbai on April 11, and he will soon start shooting for 'War 2'. A source told HT that he will be in Mumbai to shoot for an important sequence for almost 10 days. The insider also added that Hrithik Roshan is already shooting for the film and Jr NTR will be joining him to shoot a crucial action sequence.

The source also revealed that NTR's character will be ''high on action and intense''. “It will come with shades of grey, and is something which Jr NTR has not done before, which will be definitely a surprise for his fans all across,'' it added.

''Several steps are being taken to ensure secrecy on the set while the two actors shoot together, especially after an image of Roshan shooting for the project surfaced on social media. The whole crew is on alert to avoid a leak of image,” said the source.

Another source said that people are really excited and eager to see him in a Hindi film and they feel 'War 2' will be the right debut for him. ''In fact, filmmakers and trade people in the Hindi film industry are also looking forward to debut, and waiting for audiences’ reaction,” said the source.

The first instalment featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It was released in 2019.

