Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rocket Gang: Bosco Leslie Martis Announces The Release Date Of His Directorial Debut

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis has announced that his directorial debut film 'Rocket Gang' will release in cinemas on November 11 this year. It is a dance fantasy comedy film.

Rocket Gang: Bosco Leslie Martis Announces The Release Date Of His Directorial Debut
Bosco Leslie Martis Instagram/@boscomartis

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 3:31 pm

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis' directorial debut ‘Rocket Gang’ is set to be released in theatres on November 11 this year, the producers announced on Monday (June 13). The film is produced by Zee Studios. It is a dance fantasy comedy that features ‘Student of the Year 2’ actor Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta from the film ‘Maska’.

Martis, who has choreographed more than 200 songs including National Award-winning ‘Senorita’ ('Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara') and ‘Chor Bazaari’ ('Love Aaj Kal') with his dance partner Caesar Gonsalves, said ‘Rocket Gang’ is a "special" film for him.

"Everyone has put in a lot of hard work and love into the making of this film and we are excited to finally show you the film soon! See you in cinemas on 11th November 2022," the director said in a statement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bosco Martis (@boscomartis)

Related stories

Sizzling South: What Is Driving Telugu Cinema

Diary Of A South Indian Growing Up In The Hindi Heartland

Shariq Patel, CBO – ZEE Studios said, the team has nurtured the film from "script to screen". 

"It is full of dance, music, and masti and is meant for a theatrical experience. 'Rocket Gang' ticks all the boxes of a perfect family watch – and that too around Children’s Day! We are excited about making this film yours on 11th November 2022," he added.

The film also features Mokshda, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Jason Tham and five young children actors Dipali Borkar, Tejas Varma, Jayshree Gogoi, Aadvik Mongia and Siddhant Sharma in pivotal roles. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Bosco Martis Choreographer Directorial Debut Movie Release Date Film Release Rocket Gang
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview