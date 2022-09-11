Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
TIFF Regular Rima Das Pays Tribute To Her Father With 'Tora's Husband'

The 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will be held from 8-18 September 2022

Still From Tora's Husband
Still From Tora's Husband Instagram/Rima Das

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 8:39 am

National Award-winning filmmaker, Rima Das’ third Assamese feature in a row, Tora's Husband, to have its World Premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival to be held from 8-18 September 2022. It is the first Indian film to be featured in the Platform section. Das’ last independent features, the internationally acclaimed, 'Village Rockstars' and 'Bulbul Can Sing' also premiered at Toronto International Film Festival.

Named after Jia Zhang-ke's film 'Platform', this director-driven section pushes the boundaries of narrative filmmaking in surprising and rigorous ways, using documentary or experimental techniques in their approaches. They tackle some of the most urgent concerns of our day using original, exciting cinematic language.

Tora's Husband featuring Abhijit Das and Tarali Kalita Das in the lead roles, is a story of a loving father and a kind neighbour, who struggles to keep his small-town business afloat while his relationships deteriorate, amidst loss and lockdowns. Shot during the lockdown, the film depicts life in a small town during the pandemic. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rima Das (@rimadas13)

The writer-director-producer made the film independently, with a small crew. Sharing her journey, Rima says, “The story of my protagonist reflects my personal journey living and working amidst the pandemic. In the midst of loss, lockdowns and life, we shot the film for over 2 years in real locations and natural conditions. Shooting this film was more challenging than shooting my previous films because the pandemic restricts you in many ways. There was this constant feeling of fear and restlessness, which my characters also depict. But I knew I just had to shoot this film, as this time will become history one day.”

Rima paid tribute to her father, Bharat Chandra Das in the film whom she lost during the pandemic. “I lost my father during the early days of shooting the film. I dedicate this film to my father and all those who have lost their loved ones during the pandemic.” Rima adds. 

The two-time National award-winning filmmaker is known for making indigenous and realistic stories that explore complicated relationships, finding purpose, coming of age and life amidst nature. Her previous films 'Village Rockstars' and 'Bulbul Can Sing' also premiered at TIFF, and were screened at over 120 prestigious film festivals around the world winning over 70 Awards. Village Rockstars was also India's Official Entry to the Academy Awards 'Oscars' 2019. 

