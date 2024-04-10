Art & Entertainment

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ Gets A Ticket To TIFF Next Wave Film Festival

After being premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and the South by Southwest Film Festival, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production venture 'Girls Will Be Girls' has been officially selected for screening at this year's TIFF Next Wave Film Festival.

Advertisement

Instagram
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After being premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and the South by Southwest Film Festival, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production venture 'Girls Will Be Girls' has been officially selected for screening at this year's TIFF Next Wave Film Festival.

The event is scheduled to run from April 11 to 14, with the screening of 'Girls Will Be Girls' set to take place on April 14.

Richa commented: "Being selected for TIFF Next Wave is a huge honour for us. It's incredibly gratifying to see our film resonate with audiences worldwide and be recognised by such esteemed festivals. 'Girls Will Be Girls' is a project that is very close to our hearts, and to witness its journey from conception to being screened at TIFF is truly overwhelming.

Advertisement

She added: “We poured our hearts and souls into this film, hoping to spark meaningful conversations and connect with viewers on a deeper level. The fact that it's making waves on international platforms is a testament to the universal themes it explores and the dedication of our team.”

Ali added that participating in TIFF Next Wave is a dream come true for any filmmaker.

“We are thrilled to showcase 'Girls Will Be Girls' to a diverse and enthusiastic audience on this renowned platform. This film has been a labour of love for all of us involved, and to see it receive such recognition is incredibly rewarding.”

Advertisement

Ali said that 'Girls Will Be Girls' is not just a film; it's a reflection of our collective vision and commitment to storytelling that resonates with people from all walks of life.

He added: “To have it selected for TIFF Next Wave alongside such remarkable films is both humbling and exhilarating. The last time I was at TIFF was with Judi Dench when we showcased ‘Victoria and Abdul’. It’s a true homecoming. TIFF will always be close to me.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Tamil Nadu Is Saying Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar...', Says Prime Minister; Public Meeting Scheduled In Maha As Well
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32