Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Release Of 'Tiger 3' Postponed To Diwali 2023

The release of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led spy thriller "Tiger 3" has been postponed to Diwali 2023, the makers announced on Saturday.

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif
Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 12:41 pm

The release of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led spy thriller "Tiger 3" has been postponed to Diwali 2023, the makers announced on Saturday.

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 21, 2023 on the occasion of Eid.

The production banner took to its official Twitter page to share the new release date of the much-awaited action movie.

"Diwali 2023, Tiger will roar! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," Yash Raj Films said in a tweet.

Maneesh Sharma, best known for YRF titles "Fan" and "Band Baaja Baaraat", serves as director on "Tiger 3".

"Ek Tha Tiger", the first movie in the franchise was released in 2012. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie revolved around the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Khan) who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya (Kaif) during an investigation.

The success of the first film spawned into a franchise, in which "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017) was the follow-up.

Based on true events, the Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed sequel saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. 

