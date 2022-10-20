Recalling Her 'Suits' Days, Meghan Markle Opens Up On Her Struggles, Insecurities

In a revealing cover story with 'Variety', Meghan Markle described the discomfort she felt during her time as an actor in Hollywood.

Markle appeared on shows such as 'Deal or No Deal', '90210' and 'Fringe', before landing her signature role of Rachel Zane on 'Suits', the television legal drama, in 2011. Although she would be on the show for more than 108 episodes ('Suits' ran from 2011 to 2019), Meghan was forever living in a state of anxiety, which made her constantly question her place on the series during the first season.

When asked about Hollywood toxicity during her time as an actor, Meghan told 'Variety': "We didn't have a name for it at that time. There were just certain things that were accepted. If there was any discomfort, you just dealt with it. It forced a lot of women to live with this idea of staying silent, not being disruptive, not giving voice to the things that might create concern or discomfort."

She continued, describing how hard it was for her to land a steady job. "For me, I had tried for so long to land on a show, filming all these pilots, wondering if they would get picked up," she said.

"All of Season 1 on 'Suits', I was convinced I was going to get recast. All the time. It got to a point where the creator was like, 'Why are you so worried about this?'," Meghan recalled.