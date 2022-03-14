Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Rebel Wilson Shows The Middle Finger To Vladimir Putin While Hosting The BAFTA

The Russia-Ukraine war has been on for quite some time now. Many celebs have spoken up about the same. At the BAFTA awards last night, host Rebel Wilson raised the middle finger for the Russian President.

Rebel Wilson's Message To Vladimir Putin Instagram

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 6:42 pm

Several celebs who attended the British Academy Of Film And Television Arts (BAFTA) awards, as well as the event's organisers, expressed solidarity with a war-torn Ukraine. The award show returned to an in-person lavish red-carpet event after a two-year absence.

This year's BAFTA awards ceremony was sombre, with many participants pondering on the war raging between Russia and Ukraine.

BAFTA head Krishnendu Majumdar started the program with a message of support for Ukraine. He said, “We stand in solidarity with those who are bravely fighting for their country and we share their hope for a return to peace.”

The evening's host, Australian actor-comedian Rebel Wilson, used the occasion to criticise Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Luckily though, in all sign languages, this is the gesture for (Vladimir) Putin,” said Wilson as she raised her middle finger. Have a look:

Many other celebs also spoke up about the Russian-Ukraine war and expressed their solidarity with the war-torn country.

This year at the BAFTAs, ‘The Power Of The Dog’ won the best film and the best director award was won by Jane Campion for the same. However, the sci-fi epic ‘Dune’ took home the most number of awards.

