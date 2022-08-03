Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ravi Teja To Make Up For Damages Suffered By 'Ramarao On Duty' Producer

The recently-released 'Ramarao On Duty' can be considered the biggest failure in Ravi Tejas' career, because Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film's producer, has lost a huge amount, which is vested in the action drama. However, Ravi Teja seems to have assured to compensate for the losses.

Ravi Teja in 'Ramarao On Duty'
Ravi Teja in 'Ramarao On Duty' IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 10:21 am

The recently-released 'Ramarao On Duty' can be considered the biggest failure in Ravi Tejas' career, because Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film's producer, has lost a huge amount, which is vested in the action drama. However, Ravi Teja seems to have assured to compensate for the losses.

It is reported that, in order to compensate for the huge losses, the 'Bhadra' actor told the 'Ramarao On Duty's producer that he would star in another movie under his banner without accepting payment. For the time being, this has been a big relief for the producer.

Ravi Teja, who has dropped back-to-back flops, is being blamed for his hasty decisions regarding his movies. His fans are also bashing him on social media. Some of them went forward to pen down an open letter, in which they remind him to be extra cautious about his story selection.

All eyes are currently focused on the actor's next films, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', 'Dhamaka' and 'Ravanasura'. With these movies, Ravi Teja is trying to end his string of duds. He will also appear in the KS Ravindra-directed film 'Waltair Veerayya' starring Megastar Chiranjeevi.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ravi Teja Ramarao On Duty Tiger Nageswara Rao Dhamaka Ravanasura KS Ravindra Waltair Veerayya Chiranjeevi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?