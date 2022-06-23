Ravi Teja's Action-Thriller 'Ramarao On Duty' Releases On July 29

Telugu actor Ravi Teja's unique action thriller 'Ramarao On Duty' was supposed to hit the screens earlier, but got postponed for production-related reasons.

Now that the makers have announced the release date of the movie, they shared the same through their social media websites.

Directed by debutant Sarath Mandava, 'Ramarao On Duty' will have a grand release worldwide on July 29. As there is nearly one month left for the actual release date, the producers have planned to promote the movie as much as possible.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, 'Ramarao On Duty' will be high on action and thrilling elements and Teja will appear in a power-packed role.

The film is based on real incidents, the movie features two heroines - Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan. Venu Thottempudi in his comeback will be seen in a vital role in the movie.

[With Inputs from IANS]