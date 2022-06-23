Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ravi Teja's Action-Thriller 'Ramarao On Duty' Releases On July 29

Actor Ravi Teja's 'Ramarao On Duty' got postponed for production-related reasons, and will now be released on July 29.

Ravi Teja's Action-Thriller 'Ramarao On Duty' Releases On July 29
Telugu actor Ravi Teja IMDB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 10:12 am

Telugu actor Ravi Teja's unique action thriller 'Ramarao On Duty' was supposed to hit the screens earlier, but got postponed for production-related reasons.

Now that the makers have announced the release date of the movie, they shared the same through their social media websites.

Directed by debutant Sarath Mandava, 'Ramarao On Duty' will have a grand release worldwide on July 29. As there is nearly one month left for the actual release date, the producers have planned to promote the movie as much as possible.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, 'Ramarao On Duty' will be high on action and thrilling elements and Teja will appear in a power-packed role.

The film is based on real incidents, the movie features two heroines - Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan. Venu Thottempudi in his comeback will be seen in a vital role in the movie.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ravi Teja Sarath Mandava Ramarao On Duty Release Date Telugu Movie Upcoming Telugu Movie Art And Entertainment Telugu Film Industry Action Thriller Movie
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, T20 Series - Full Schedule And Where To See SL Vs AUS Live

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, T20 Series - Full Schedule And Where To See SL Vs AUS Live

Former Actor Vijayakanth Fine After Surgery To Amputate Three Toes: Sources

Former Actor Vijayakanth Fine After Surgery To Amputate Three Toes: Sources