Ravi Dubey Gets Poetic Over Sargun Mehta's 'Chhote Bachchon Si Masoomiyat'

Actor Ravi Dubey on Monday shared an appreciation post for his wife and actress Sargun Mehta, describing her as embodying the brightness like God and Goddesses, coupled with innocence of children.
The post is captioned in Hindi: "Devi Devtaon sa tez... Chote bachchon si masoomiyat...Meri Sargun." The video has garnered 143K views, with fans writing, "always appreciate karda apni wife.. always happy to see this..."
One user said: "I love the way you love her Ravi." On the work front, Ravi and Sargun are the producers of the show 'Daalchini', and 'Junooniyatt'.
Sargun was also recently seen in the movie 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri'.