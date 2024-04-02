Art & Entertainment

Raveena Tandon's Wisdom: Successful Marriages Result From Strong Partnerships

Raveena Tandon has talked about relationships and her on-screen romance with co-star Manav Vij in the streaming film 'Patna Shuklla'.

Actress Raveena Tandon has talked about relationships and her on-screen romance with co-star Manav Vij in the streaming film 'Patna Shuklla'.

Raveena, who has been married to film distributor Anil Thadani for over two decades, said: "I believe that a successful marriage is the result of a strong partnership. You have to have each other's backs in good as well as bad times.”

Talking about her character, she added: “Tanvi and her husband have their own bumps in the relationship however, they stand rock solid support to each other.”

The actress said that one thing that the film highlights is how communication plays an important role between the couple.

“One important thing that 'Patna Shuklla' shows is how strong is the communication between the Shukla couple, no matter what, they talk it out, fight it out and for me, they are relationship goals," Raveena said.

‘Patna Shuklla’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

