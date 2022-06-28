Raveena Tandon To Help Mika Singh Find His Special One On 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon will be appearing as a celebrity guest on the show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'.

Singh had expressed to the production, before the start of the show, that he wants a girl like Tandon as his life partner or 'vohti'.

Tandon says: "I am very excited to see Mika and I am going to be helping Mika with choosing that one person who will be spending her life with him. The tables have turned on the show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti' and I am very happy to be a part of this show."

"I hope Mika and his 'Vohti' will try to understand each other with time and treat each other with love and respect. I wish them all the best," she concludes.

'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti' airs on Star Bharat.

[With Inputs from IANS]