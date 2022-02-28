Mika Singh To Have A Swayamwar On National Television

Many celebrities have had their swayamwars on national television. Actresses like Ratan Rajput, Rakhi Sawant, Mallika Sherawat have done it in India. Now we hear that singer Mika Singh is looking for his bride on a reality show.

As per reports on TOI, a source was quoted as saying, "The reality show will be similar to swayamwars from the past. It is planned to go on air in a few months. Mika will not get married on the show, he will only get engaged and will take his relationship further after that."

The source further added, "Mika is really excited to be a part of the show. Contestants participating in the show will be from across the country." Viewers are often skeptical about such shows because all three women celebrities -Ratan Rajput, Rakhi Sawant, Mallika Sherawat - did not eventually marry the partner they chose.

Actor Rahul Mahajan had tied the knot with Dimpy Ganguly, who was a 25-year-old Bengali model and actress who he met on his show ‘Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayga’ in 2010. The couple lived for four years and eventually divorced in 2015.

Mallika Sherawat on her reality show, ‘The Bachelorette India - Mere Khayalonki Malika’, choose a much younger Vijay Singh as her life partner. After the show ended in November 2013, the two were seeing each other for a while but within a year, it was all over between them.

Even Ratan Rajput, who got engaged to Abhinav Sharma on her show, called off her engagement soon after the show ended.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant may appear on Mika's show as a contestant. The two have a history together. Long back Mika Singh had once kissed Rakhi Sawant during his birthday, and there was a huge controversy around it. It will be interesting to see the two come together in one frame again.