'Please Don't Hit Me': Raveena Tandon Attacked After Being Accused Of Allegedly Assaulting Three Women- Watch Video

As per reports, the mob got angry after Raveena's driver allegedly hit three people at Carter Road near Rizvi College, causing injuries.

Raveena Tandon Photo: Instagram
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was attacked by a mob, on late Saturday night in Bandra, Mumbai. As per reports, the mob got infuriated after Raveena's driver allegedly hit three people at Carter Road near Rizvi College, causing injuries.

In the video that has gone viral, Raveena was seen requesting the mob not to harm anyone. She was heard saying, "I know she is bleeding. Don't touch my driver. I request you. Please don't do it."

Raveena Tandon and her driver was repeatedly attacked by the locales while the actress was trying to protect him. In the video, one of them was heard saying, "Why did your driver run? He assaulted me. My nose is bleeding. Bring your driver in front of us."

As per the report, the complainant is identified as Mohammad, who is a resident of Bandra. He narrated the entire incident in the video where he alleged that Raveena Tandon was under the influence of alcohol and she abused and assaulted his family members. He also said he went to the Khar police station but the police refused to file an FIR against the actress.

In the video, one of the alleged victims was heard telling Raveena, “You will have to spend the night in jail. My nose is bleeding.” The actress was heard urging the people not to push. ''Please don’t hit me,'' she said. She also asked the person not to record.

A freelance reporter named Mohsin Shaikh shared the video of the incident on X handle and wrote, “Allegations of Assault by #RaveenaTandon & her driver on elderly Woman Incident near Rizvi law college, family Claims that @TandonRaveena was under influence of Alcohol, women have got head injuries, Family is at Khar Police station @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde'' and added, “Raveena Tandon’s husband and film distributor Anil Thadani is also at Khar police.”

Watch the viral video here.

Raveena Tandon is yet to comment on the matter.

