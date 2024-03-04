According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh has joined forces with Aditya Dhar for a big-budget action thriller. The movie will go on floors this summer. The news report quoted a source who revealed that the movie will revolve around the Indian Intelligence Agencies. The source said, “After ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, Aditya Dhar has been looking to create something special and is finally set to embark on a new journey with an action thriller led by Ranveer Singh. The film is set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies and will see Ranveer in a completely new avatar – it’s a real, heroic, and larger-than-life world. Ranveer and Aditya have met four to five times over the last three weeks and the paperwork is expected to be locked shortly.”