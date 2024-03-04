Actor Ranveer Singh has an impressive list of movies that have been scheduled for the coming years. The actor made waves when news of ‘Singham Again’, ‘Don 3’, and ‘Shaktimaan’ was made public. Now the actor has been roped in for a thriller action movie. He is set to join hands with ‘Uri’ director Aditya Dhar. The untitled movie will start its shoot in April/May this year.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh has joined forces with Aditya Dhar for a big-budget action thriller. The movie will go on floors this summer. The news report quoted a source who revealed that the movie will revolve around the Indian Intelligence Agencies. The source said, “After ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, Aditya Dhar has been looking to create something special and is finally set to embark on a new journey with an action thriller led by Ranveer Singh. The film is set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies and will see Ranveer in a completely new avatar – it’s a real, heroic, and larger-than-life world. Ranveer and Aditya have met four to five times over the last three weeks and the paperwork is expected to be locked shortly.”
The source continued, “It was an instant yes from Ranveer Singh. He heard the script and got all charged up to be a part of Dhar’s world in the first meeting itself. He asked his team to rework his calendar and put the Aditya Dhar film on priority. While ‘Don 3’ and ‘Shaktimaan’ have been in the planning stage for a while now, the Aditya Dhar film has just come together organically in the forefront for Ranveer Singh.”
The details of this Aditya Dhar movie have been kept under wraps. But this film will show Ranveer Singh in an action role yet again.