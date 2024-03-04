Watch: Aamir Khan Bonds With Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone During Lucky Ali's Performance At Ambani Bash

Parents-to-be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone marked their presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's celebrations in Jamnagar. The three-day extravagant affair was as huge as it could get, and certainly, several photos and videos from the celebrations have gone viral on social media.
Now, adding to the excitement, there’s a video of Ranveer and Aamir Khan's bromance, which is now doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, Ranveer is seen seated on the chair as he hugs Aamir, who is sitting on the ground. The 'Dangal' actor was recording Lucky Ali's live performance while seated on the floor. He later pulled Ranveer and Deepika together for a selfie. Later in the video, we see Deepika and Ranveer enjoying Lucky Ali’s performance together from the front row.
Meanwhile, coming to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, it went on for three days (March 1-3). Each day had fun activities for the guests with star-studded performances and heartfelt speeches planned for the evening. Several A-list stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Bachchan and many others, were clicked at the bash.
The event also saw several eminent international personalities such as Mark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump with her daughter, among others landing in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika.