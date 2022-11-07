Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Ranveer Singh Leaves YRF, To Be Managed By Collective Artists Network

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh Instagram

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 12:07 pm

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will be exclusively managed by Indian artist management firm Collective Artists Network. 

Singh was formerly managed by Yash Raj Films' YRF Talent Management and has parted ways with them amicably, reports 'Variety'.

"This is the biggest and the most exciting development because this marks the coming together of the most exciting brand in India today, Ranveer Singh, and the country's most powerful management agency. Ranveer, in just 12 years, has become a supernova in India," a source familiar with the development told 'Variety'.

"He is regarded as the best actor of India today with a global presence like no other. Collective will now look to chart out how the enterprise of Ranveer can scale new heights and create global milestones."

Collective Artists Network was formerly known as Kwan, which had a four-year joint venture with CAA that ended in 2016 when Kwan bought out CAA's stake in the company.

According to 'Variety', he is the face of 46 brands in India and his equity is in the ascendant, according to the 2022 Celebrity Brand Valuation Report by Kroll (formerly Duff & Phelps).

Ranveer's brand valuation currently stands at $158.3 million, second in the top 10 Indian ranking behind Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, who is valued at $185.7 million and ahead of fellow star Akshay Kumar who is valued at $139.6 million.

Singh has several global brand associations, including with NBA, FIFA World Cup, Premier League, UFC, Yas Island and Adidas, among others.

Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Also coming up is a remake of S. Shankar's 2005 hit 'Anniyan'.

Ranveer Singh
