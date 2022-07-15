Ranveer Singh Chuffed About 'Bear Grylls', Says People 'Enjoy' His 'Off-Screen Persona'

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is enjoying the positive response on his recent show 'Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls' has got, and the season opener of 'Koffee With Karan', feels that people seem to like his off-screen persona more as compared to his work on camera though he is most comfortable in front of the camera and with the medium of cinema.

Talking about the response 'Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls', the actor said, "I have started to believe that people rather enjoy seeing me in my off-screen persona, though if you ask me, I am most comfortable playing characters in movies, and big-screen cinema remains my main focus area. That said, I am grateful that the OTT platform has offered me the opportunity to endear myself to and entertain my beloved audience."

Singh is chuffed about the response to both the shows.

He said: "At the start of my career, my mentor Aditya Chopra had told me that I have the kind of personality where I will earn more love from the audience the more I engage them in my own persona, and his prophecy kind of stuck with me over the years."

On the work front, Singh will be next seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial 'Cirkus', which is slated to release in theatres on December 23.

[With Inputs from IANS]