Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Chuffed About 'Bear Grylls', Says People 'Enjoy' His 'Off-Screen Persona'

Actor Ranveer Singh believes that most people enjoy his 'off-screen, behind-the-scenes persona' more as compared to his work on camera.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 10:28 am

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is enjoying the positive response on his recent show 'Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls' has got, and the season opener of 'Koffee With Karan', feels that people seem to like his off-screen persona more as compared to his work on camera though he is most comfortable in front of the camera and with the medium of cinema.

Talking about the response 'Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls', the actor said, "I have started to believe that people rather enjoy seeing me in my off-screen persona, though if you ask me, I am most comfortable playing characters in movies, and big-screen cinema remains my main focus area. That said, I am grateful that the OTT platform has offered me the opportunity to endear myself to and entertain my beloved audience."

Singh is chuffed about the response to both the shows.

He said: "At the start of my career, my mentor Aditya Chopra had told me that I have the kind of personality where I will earn more love from the audience the more I engage them in my own persona, and his prophecy kind of stuck with me over the years."

On the work front, Singh will be next seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial 'Cirkus', which is slated to release in theatres on December 23.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranveer Singh Bear Grylls Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Netflix Koffee With Karan Cirkus Bollywood Actor
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Chris Hemsworth Ditched Meat For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth Ditched Meat For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman