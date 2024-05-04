Art & Entertainment

Rani Chatterjee Shares A Glimpse Of Her New Bhojpuri Song 'Bajawa DJ'

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee, on Saturday, shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpse from her recently released song 'Bajawa DJ'.

Advertisement

Instagram
Rani Chatterjee Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee, on Saturday, shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpse from her recently released song 'Bajawa DJ'.

Rani, who is known for her work in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', 'Devra Bada Satawela', took to Instagram, and shared a reel video with her 1.8 million followers.

The visual shows her wearing a short dress and silver heels and sensually dancing on the dance floor. The video has a tagline "behind the scenes".

The post is captioned: "My new song sorry late update kar rahi hu #bajawadj #bhojpurisong."

The song is sung by Bunty Singh Babla and Mamta Raut.

Meanwhile, she is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Didi No 1'. Produced by Sandeep Singh and Arvind Agarwal, and directed by Praveen Kumar Guduri. The film is written by Satender Singh.

Advertisement

Rani next has projects like 'Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai', 'Naache Dulha Gali Gali', 'Pariwar Ke Babu' and 'Bhabhi Maa' in the pipeline.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates