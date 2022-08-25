Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Says Sorry For Commenting On Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy Weight Gain

Criticised for fat shaming wife Alia Bhatt by commenting on her pregnancy weight gain, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday apologised to those offended and said it was a joke that "didn't turn out to be funny".

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Instagram: @aliaabhatt

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 6:15 pm

Criticised for fat shaming wife Alia Bhatt by commenting on her pregnancy weight gain, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday apologised to those offended and said it was a joke that "didn't turn out to be funny".

Kapoor, was roundly criticised on social media for his recent remarks at an Instagram Live session with Bhatt, also his co-star in the upcoming "Brahmastra: Part One Shiva", had said "phailoed" (spread) in reference to his wife's weight. 

He reacted to the online furore by saying his intent was not to hurt anybody and that he has a bad sense of humour 

"Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. And what happened on that, I think it's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. I really want to apologise if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered," Kapoor said at a promotional event of "Brahmastra..." here on Wednesday.  

Related stories

Alia Bhatt Reveals How She Ended Up Being A Part Of Gal Gadot-Starrer ‘Heart Of Stone’

Kiara Advani Wants Alia Bhatt In Her Bride Squad

'Brahmastra Part 2' To Have Deepika Padukoke-Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor In The Same Film?

"I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn't mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So, I am sorry if I have hurt anyone about it,” the actor added.

In the Instagram Live interaction, a clip of which is circulating on various social media platforms, the couple was asked why they were not actively promoting the Ayan Mukerji-directorial. 

Alia replied, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere, right now our focus is..." 

Interrupting her mid-sentence, Kapoor pointed to his wife's baby bump saying, "Well I can say somebody has phailoed (referencing her weight gain)." 

Kapoor and Bhatt got married in April and announced their pregnancy in June.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Celebrity Couple Celebrity Pregnancy Brahmastra Part One Shiva Brahmastra Promotion Fatshaming Karan Johar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here