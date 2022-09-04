Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' Receives Great Advance Booking, Trade Analyst Shows Excitement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra' has brought some good news for the Bollywood industry as the Ayan Mukerji directorial film has received great advance booking numbers. However, these trends need to maintain the pace for a promising opening day of the film, which is September 9.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “’BRAHMASTRA’” ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS…Finally, some relief for the industry…Received #Brahmastra *day-wise data* [advance booking} of *a leading multiplex chain*…Observations… Tickets sold: 11,558 [veryyy positive start, since advance opened at select locations only}.”

He also added that Brahmastra's Friday business will contribute about 63% of the total ticket sales, followed by 25% on Saturday and 12% on Sunday. Other facts, such as mass circuits, spot bookings will too play a crucial role on Day 1. Meanwhile, the first weekend will depend on the audience’s feedback. Earlier, some users called for a boycott of the film using hashtags on Twitter citing various reasons amid the ongoing cancel culture in the industry.

'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in key roles. It will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Ahead of the release, the makers revealed a new trailer that featured Amitabh as Guruji, warning Ranbir as Shiva against humanity's doom, in case three parts of the Brahmastra ever come together. Mouni, as the antagonist, is seen leaving no stone unturned to look for the missing pieces.

While Shiva does his best to protect the Brahmastra’s final piece with his agni astra, he must also protect his girlfriend Isha (Alia Bhatt) from the villains. He unites with Vanarastra (Shah Rukh) and others to bring peace to Earth. Brahmastra will kickstart Bollywood’s own cinematic universe—the Astraverse. The film took alone five years to complete and the upcoming film will be the first part of a trilogy.