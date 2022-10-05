Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s 'Brahmastra' Crosses Rs 425 Crore Globally At The Box Office

Director Ayan Mukerji has said that his fantasy epic 'Brahmastra' has grossed Rs 425 crore worldwide in 25 days. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, the film is the first installment in a trilogy that could also include spinoffs.

“NO. 1 WORLDWIDE HINDI MOVIE OF 2022! ❤️🕉💥 THANK YOU!!! HAPPY NAVAMI, EVERYONE!!!” Ayan wrote in an Instagram post. Brahmastra has overtaken the worldwide figures of top Bollywood films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files. However, Brahmastra still trails The Kashmir Files domestically, and also lags behind KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR in the Hindi markets.

Ayan has also said that he wants to follow in the footsteps of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and create a whole franchise of interconnected stories set in the world of Brahmastra.

The film's budget is still not certain with different figures coming from different sources. While certain analysts have pegged it at Rs 410 crore, both Ayan and Ranbir have said recently that the speculated figure is not just for one film, but has also been invested in pre-production on future instalments. Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been a vocal critic of nearly everyone involved in Brahmastra, claimed that the budget had ballooned to over Rs 600 crore, but didn’t cite a source.

Ayan admitted at a recent event that the visual effects budget for the film ‘tripled’ after they shot the climax in the first schedule. He said that nobody, including the visual effects houses working on the film, had anticipated this.

The filmmaker also said that he is targetting a Diwali 2025 release for the next sequel.