Ranbir Kapoor Admits He Has Been Heartbroken In Relationships

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming release 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar', was recently asked whether he has been heartbroken. The actor, who plays a dedicated lover in the Luv Ranjan directorial, said that it is ‘humanly impossible’ to not have been heartbroken at some point.

“Of course, it is humanly impossible. The heart is such a fragile thing. Sometimes it is difficult for introverts to speak about their heartbreaks, even to people close to them. Your heart can break multiple times and people will not know about it,” Ranbir said while speaking with the BBC reporter Haroon Rashid.

As his upcoming film and its title revolves around lying and manipulation in romantic relationships, Ranbir Kapoor was also asked whether he has ever lied in his relationships, and whether one should, at all.

Ranbir said, “In life, you have to maneuver around relationships, and it doesn’t just have to be with your partner, it could be your parents or friends. And sometimes truth does more harm than a white lie. Yes, the truth should always be a priority, because it puts things into perspective in a faster and better way, but sometimes (saying) a white lie is nice.”

Ranbir Kapoor, who is married to Alia Bhatt, is looking forward to the release of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, which hits screens this Holi.

The Hindi-language romantic comedy film has been written and directed by Luv Ranjan. t is produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films and also stars Shraddha Kapoor in it, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is scheduled for theatrical release on 8 March 2023, coinciding with the Holi weekend.