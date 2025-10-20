Football

AC Milan 2-1 Fiorentina, Serie A: Rafael Leao Gives Rossoneri Vital Win

Rafael Leão must have been inspired seeing Stefano Pioli back at the San Siro. The Portugal winger scored twice in his first start of the Serie A season following an injury layoff and under-strength AC Milan came from a goal down to beat Pioli’s Fiorentina 2-1 and move back atop the Italian league Sunday. Leão was the Serie A player of the season when Milan won the Italian title under Pioli in 2021-22 but hasn’t performed anywhere near that level since then. But with Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot and Christopher Nkunku all out injured, Milan needed Leão to step up.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Serie A: Fiorentina vs AC Milan
Serie A: AC Milan vs Fiorentina | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's players celebrate after a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina in Milan, Italy.

2/10
Serie A: AC Milan vs Fiorentina
Serie A: Fiorentina vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez, left, and Fiorentina's Pablo Mari go for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina in Milan, Italy.

3/10
Serie A Soccer Match: Fiorentina vs AC Milan
Serie A Soccer Match: AC Milan vs Fiorentina | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina in Milan, Italy.

4/10
Serie A Soccer Match: AC Milan vs Fiorentina
Serie A Soccer Match: Fiorentina vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fiorentina's Robin Gosens, left bottom, is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina in Milan, Italy.

5/10
Italy Soccer Serie A: Fiorentina vs AC Milan
Italy Soccer Serie A: AC Milan vs Fiorentina | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

AC Milan's Luka Modric, right, challenges Fiorentina's Moise Kean during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina in Milan, Italy.

6/10
Italy Soccer Serie A: AC Milan vs Fiorentina
Italy Soccer Serie A: Fiorentina vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fiorentina's Robin Gosens (21) is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina in Milan, Italy.

7/10
Serie A 2025-26: Fiorentina vs AC Milan
Serie A 2025-26: AC Milan vs Fiorentina | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

AC Milan's Rafael Leao, right, heads the ball past Fiorentina's Hans Nicolussi Caviglia during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina in Milan, Italy.

8/10
Serie A 2025-26: AC Milan vs Fiorentina
Serie A 2025-26: Fiorentina vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

AC Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers, from, falls on the pitch challenged by Fiorentina's Dodo during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina, in Milan, Italy.

9/10
Fiorentina vs AC Milan
AC Milan vs Fiorentina | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fiorentina's Dodo, left, clears the ball past AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina, in Milan, Italy.

10/10
AC Milan vs Fiorentina
Fiorentina vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fiorentina's Jacopo Fazzini, right, and AC Milan's Samuele Ricci fight for the ball during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina, in Milan, Italy.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Women's World Cup: BAN-W Send Back Big Fish Athapaththu | SL-W 73/2 (13)

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Shan Masood Holding Innings Together | PAK 200/3 (70)

  3. Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: ZIM Bowlers On Fire In Harare | AFG 106/5 (24)

  4. New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: ENG Beat NZ By 65 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead In Series

  5. Who Is Asif Afridi, 38-Year-Old Making Debut In Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  3. GRAP 2 Restrictions Imposed In Delhi Ahead Of Diwali As AQI Nears ‘Very Poor’ Category

  4. Banjara Activist Launches Indefinite Fast On Charpoy In Jalna For ST Status Demand

  5. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. The Enemy’s Enemy: How India Is Rebuilding Ties With Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

  2. Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

  3. Israel Closes Rafah Border Amid US Warning Of Hamas Attack

  4. Pakistan And Afghanistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire During Talks

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike