Football

AC Milan 2-1 Fiorentina, Serie A: Rafael Leao Gives Rossoneri Vital Win

Rafael Leão must have been inspired seeing Stefano Pioli back at the San Siro. The Portugal winger scored twice in his first start of the Serie A season following an injury layoff and under-strength AC Milan came from a goal down to beat Pioli’s Fiorentina 2-1 and move back atop the Italian league Sunday. Leão was the Serie A player of the season when Milan won the Italian title under Pioli in 2021-22 but hasn’t performed anywhere near that level since then. But with Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot and Christopher Nkunku all out injured, Milan needed Leão to step up.