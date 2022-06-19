Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Rajpal Yadav Teams Up With Filmmaker Wilson Louis For Upcoming Film 'Taxi Mein Bhoot Hai'

Actor Rajpal Yadav has teamed up with filmmaker Wilson Louis for the horror-comedy 'Taxi Mein Bhoot Hai', to be produced by Wilson Louis Films.

Rajpal Yadav File Photo

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 1:01 pm

Actor Rajpal Yadav has teamed up with filmmaker Wilson Louis for the horror-comedy 'Taxi Mein Bhoot Hai', to be produced by Wilson Louis Films. This film is in the pre-production stage.

After grabbing the attention of the audiences for years, and now with the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Yadav is on cloud nine.

He says, "This is simply one of the best horror-comedy scripts I have come across till now. Wilson Louis, being known in this genre makes it all the more exciting."

"The filming is scheduled to start off in the coming year. It is about a road trip that turns into a laugh riot. The protagonist is a Mumbai taxi driver, who's already hard on luck and to add to it, dealing with a girls' ghost in his taxi," he concludes.

[With Inputs From IANS]

