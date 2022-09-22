Rajniesh Duggal Read Books For Playing His Part In 'Sanjog'

TV and film actor Rajniesh Duggall said that he is spending time reading books to get into the skin of his character in the daily show 'Sanjog' featuring Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Sharma in lead roles.



He revealed: "When I was offered 'Sanjog', I decided to dwell deep into understanding the character of Rajeev as he is very different from what I am. While some actors prefer watching movies and videos to get into their character and learn something new, I started reading books like 'The Fountainhead' by Ayn Rand and 'Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta' by Amish Tripathi."



The 42-year old actor entered Bollywood with '1920' and he was the winner of season 5 of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Rajniesh mentioned how he took inspiration from different characters in the book to portray his role on screen.



"In 'The Fountainhead', the leading character is very stubborn, strong-headed and goes against the norms, which helps me to portray my character and inculcate the nuances from him. On the other hand, some of the characters of the book 'Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta' are very interesting and they help me to portray the grey shade of my character," he added.



According to him, his character reflects distinct personalities and he is a complex man.



"I feel it is an amazing mix of personalities. Thus, I hope my audience is loving my performance and will continue to shower their love on the show and my character altogether," he wrapped up.



'Sanjog' airs on Zee TV.