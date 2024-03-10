Art & Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao Says ‘I Love You Forever’ As He Remembers Mother On 8th Death Anniversary

On his mother's eighth death anniversary on Sunday, actor Rajkummar Rao remembered his “best mother in this world” and said that he misses her everyday.

IANS
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Instagram
Photo: Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar shared a picture from his wedding day with actress Patralekhaa.

In the image, the actor is seen looking at his mother’s framed photograph, while his wife’s back was towards the camera.

The doting son captioned the image: “You will always be the best mother in this world Maa. I know your blessings are always with me. Miss you everyday. I love you forever.”

On the acting front, Rajkummar will next be seen in ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi' along with actress Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in ‘Stree 2’ with actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Rajkummar Rao

