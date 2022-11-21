Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao's Next Film 'Sri' Goes On Floors

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao's upcoming movie "Sri", a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, has started production.

Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao Instagram/Rajkummar Rao

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 12:05 pm

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the film will be helmed by “Saand Ki Aankh” fame director Tushar Hiranandani. It will also feature Alaya F, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar.

Kumar's production banner T-series shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, posting pictures from the movie's 'muhurat' ceremony.

"Srikanth Bholla biopic, titled #SRI goes on floors today! As the first Mahurat shot was taken in presence of producer #BhushanKumar producer #NidhiParmarHiranandani lead actors #RajkummarRao #AlayaFurniturewala , director #TusharHiranandani and the man himself #SrikanthBholla.

"Produced by #TSeries and #ChalkNCheeseFilmsProductionsLLP the film also stars #Jyothika and #SharadKelkar," the post read.

The film will reportedly narrate the inspiring tale of an industrialist who didn’t let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries spearheaded by Ravi Kanth Mantha.

"Sri" is produced by T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.

Rao was most recently seen in the Netflix movie "Monica, O My Darling", directed by Vasan Bala. His upcoming projects include "Mr & Mrs Mahi" with Jahnvi Kapoor, Anubhav Sinha's film "Bheed" and Netflix series "Guns & Gulaabs".

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rajkummar Rao
