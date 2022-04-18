Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Wrap Up Remake Of Telugu Film 'HIT'

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘HIT- The First Case’ has finished filming, the makers announced on Monday. The Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name, ‘HIT - The First Case’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

The official Twitter account of T-Series posted pictures of the cast and crew post the wrap. "Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju’s HIT - The First Case, starring @RajkummarRao and @sanyamalhotra07 calls it a wrap, see you in cinemas soon (sic)," the tweet read.

The Hindi remake of the thriller is directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original film.

‘HIT - The First Case’ is described as a “gripping tale of a cop, who is on the trail of a missing girl”.

The film marks the first collaboration of Malhotra and Rao, who had featured in Anurag Basu's crime anthology ‘Ludo’, but in different segments.

[With Inputs From PTI]