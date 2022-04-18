Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Wrap Up Remake Of Telugu Film 'HIT'

Actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Sanya Malhotra finally come together on screen together for ‘Hit’. They both were present in ‘Ludo’ but in different segments.

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 6:49 pm

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘HIT- The First Case’ has finished filming, the makers announced on Monday. The Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name, ‘HIT - The First Case’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

The official Twitter account of T-Series posted pictures of the cast and crew post the wrap. "Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju’s HIT - The First Case, starring @RajkummarRao and @sanyamalhotra07 calls it a wrap, see you in cinemas soon (sic)," the tweet read.

The Hindi remake of the thriller is directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original film.

‘HIT - The First Case’ is described as a “gripping tale of a cop, who is on the trail of a missing girl”.

The film marks the first collaboration of Malhotra and Rao, who had featured in Anurag Basu's crime anthology ‘Ludo’, but in different segments.

[With Inputs From PTI]

