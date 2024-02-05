Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra recently marked their presence together at the ICC Young Leaders Forum. During their appearance, the politician, who tied the knot with Parineeti in September this year, spoke about the biggest learnings about marriage. The two got married in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family.tied the knot
Raghav Chadha Shares Secret Mantra Resolving Fights With Parineeti Chopra: Wife Is Always Right
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in September 2023 in Udaipur.
During the appearance, the AAP MP revealed the secret mantra about how he deals with most of the disagreements during fights, and his revelation left everyone, including Parineeti, in splits.
During a chat at the ICC Young Leaders Forum, Raghav said, "Very early in my married life I realised that my wife is always right (leaving Parineeti to laugh hysterically), so if you get that right there are no disagreements. Absolutely. Of course, there are disagreements and one thing that we do or try to do usually is do not sleep over a fight.”
After their wedding last year, the couple certainly seems happy and the two share a great camaraderie. He further explained that they end up resolving a fight because either Parineeti convinces him of her point of view or it's vice versa.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', and is now awaiting the release of ‘Chamkila’’ Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, it also stars Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila.
Interestingly, Parineeti Chopra recently gave her first ever live singing performance, and shared a glimpse into the day of a debutante musician. She had performed at the Mumbai Festival 2024, and even shared a series of videos wherein she can be seen on a video call with Raghav Chadha.