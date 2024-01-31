Raghav Chadha Roots For His 'Personal Melody Queen' Parineeti Chopra As She Begins Her Singing Career

Raghav Chadha wrote, “My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul—you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I’m totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you’ve been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I’m always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on. PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha”