Raghav Chadha Roots For His 'Personal Melody Queen' Parineeti Chopra As She Begins Her Singing Career

Parineeti Chopra is currently adding another feather to her cap. The actor is now venturing into the music industry and is embarking on a new chapter in her illustrious career. Her husband, Raghav Chadha, penned a sweet note for her on this journey.
Taking to his Instagram, Raghav Chadha shared a series of pictures of Parineeti Chopra from her latest concert. The actor can be seen on stage in a black ensemble. She has tied her hair in a ponytail and has used gold accessories to finish her look. The AAP Leader wrote how proud he is of his wife, and he rooted for her.
Raghav Chadha wrote, “My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul—you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I’m totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you’ve been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I’m always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on. PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha”
Raghav Chadha’s post for Parineeti Chopra has fetched over 36K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “This is beautiful… his total unabashed love for his wife is totally inspiring. I truly believe that PCC will be phenomenal because she is a true soul with very positive ‘VIBES’ You go make your mark PCC we are all behind you 200%.” A second fan commented, “Happy that you both found each other.” A third fan said, “This is so heartwarming.”
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot last year in September. The 'Ishaqzaade' actor is trained in classical music, and she has signed a contract with Entertainment Consultant.