Radhika Apte Returns To Marathi Roots With 'Medium Spicy'

A viral video clip that is floating around on social media indicates that actress Radhika Apte is returning to her Marathi roots with the film 'Medium Spicy'.

The film stars Lalit Prabhakar, Sai Tamhankar, and Parna Pethe.

The leaked clip shows that Prabhakar and Apte are sitting and chatting in a hotel. What happened next creates a mystery in the minds of the audience.

According to a source close to the development, it is because director Mohit Takalkar, a well-known playwright, and Apte have previously worked together in Marathi plays.

Earlier Apte has appeared in Marathi films 'Gho Mala Asla Hava', 'Tukaram', and 'Postcard' which were released in 2014. 'Medium Spicy' would be her return to Marathi cinema after eight years.

Meanwhile, she is also gearing up for her next release 'Forensic' also starring Vikrant Massey, releasing on ZEE5.

[With Inputs from IANS]