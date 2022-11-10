Radhika Apte Is The Polar Opposite Of Her Corrupt Cop Role In 'Monica O My Darling'

Actress Radhika Apte is back to Netflix with her upcoming streaming movie 'Monica O My Darling'. What's novel in that - one may ask. Well, it's her character of a 'corrupt cop' that she is essaying for the first time.

While she played a cop in Netflix original 'Sacred Games', there the moral compass of her character was intact but in 'Monica O My Darling', it's pretty unpredictably messed up to say the least.

Elaborating on the same, she said, "This character was very out of my comfort zone, I've never done comedy before and it was very interesting to play the corrupt cop, quite unashamed and unabashed about her values in life, could be probably most opposite of whatever I am. That was very interesting, it was out of my comfort zone but Vasan had faith (sic)."

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi in prominent roles. The trailer has been getting a lot of positive acclaim, Radhika's character looks very interesting and is getting a lot of love from the audiences. Sharing her experience of working with director Vasan Bala and her character, she says, "I've been wanting to work with Vasan for a very long time. In fact, Vasan was the first few people that I've met in this industry so I've known him for a very long time and hoped that I would get to work on his other films but I didn't."

She further mentioned, "You know when your director trusts you, its quite nice to be able to go on set, take risks and try different things even if you fail you don't care because you know it's a safe place to try and explore."

'Monica O My Darling', which promises to be a tasteful neo-noir crime comedy thriller, is set to debut on Netflix on November 11.