Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Rachel Zegler To Voice Lead Role In Animated Film 'Spellbound'

Vicky Jenson will direct the film from a script by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton.

Actress Rachel Zelger Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 3:39 pm

'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler will voice the lead role in the animated musical feature 'Spellbound'.

The fantasy movie, which hails from  Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation, follows a young girl who must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two.

Zegler will voice Princess Ellian, the tenacious princess who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever, reported Deadline.

Vicky Jenson will direct the film from a script by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton.

Academy Award-winner Alan Menken will provide the original score for the film with lyrics by Glenn Slater.

Chris Montan will serve as executive music producer. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman are producing for Skydance Animation.

Zegler recently broke out on the Hollywood scene with her performance in veteran filmmaker Steven Spielber's 'West Side Story'. The actor will be next seen in DC superhero movie 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods', co-starring Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

