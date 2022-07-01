Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Puru Chibber To Star In Upcoming Series 'Flirting Ke Side Effects'

Actor Puru Chibber is all set to act in the upcoming Mohit Hussein-directed series, 'Flirting Ke Side Effects'.

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 12:33 pm

Actor Puru Chibber, who has just wrapped up shooting for his TV show 'Sab Satrangi', has joined Pracheen Chauhan for the upcoming series 'Flirting Ke Side Effects' being directed by Mohit Hussein.

The actor says: "I'm really excited to shoot with such an amazing team for this series. I had earlier worked with them for a series titled 'Bin Bulaye Mehman'. It's always fun working with Mohit and Pracheen."

Talking about his role in the series, he adds: "It's an interesting story, and the audience is going to enjoy a fun ride while watching it. I'm playing Sunny, who is a relaxed, carefree, and daring guy from Delhi. The story revolves around flirting and misunderstandings."

Chibber, popularly known for his roles in shows like 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Naamkarann', among others, says one should never go overboard while flirting. He says: "I feel flirting is about making someone feel good. It should be done in a respectful manner and one should never go overboard. Flirting can be a sign of friendship. But one should always remember the words one uses, the comfort being shared, and the limitations around them."

He has also acted in Bollywood movies like 'Bhoomi' and 'Band Baaja Baraat'.

[With Inputs from IANS]

