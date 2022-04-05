Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
President Kovind To Inaugurate Madhavpur Fair In Gujarat On April 10

The Madhavpur fair is held to celebrate the wedding of Lord Krishna and Goddess Rukmani at Madhavpur Ghed, a famous pilgrimage spot.

President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate Madhavpur fair PTI

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 4:06 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a five-day fair at Madhavpur Ghed village in Gujarat's Porbandar district on April 10, state minister and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said on Tuesday.

This fair is held to celebrate the wedding of Lord Krishna and Goddess Rukmani at Madhavpur Ghed, a famous pilgrimage spot.

The famous Madhavray temple was originally built in the village in the 13th century.

Every year, the five-day fair begins on Ram Navami, which falls on April 10 this year. The annual event attracts lakhs of people.

"President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the fair at Madhavpur Ghed on April 10. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat will also remain present. As per the tradition, Lord Krishna will get married on April 13, and a procession will be taken out on April 14," Vaghani told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

Since Goddess Rukmani hailed from Manipur, chief ministers and ministers of seven northeastern states, known as 'seven sisters', are also expected to attend the event, the state education minister said.

Given its religious and cultural significance, the state government has allocated Rs 30 crore for the development of the Madhavray temple, he said. 

