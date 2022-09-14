Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Pratik Gandhi To Sanya Malhotra To Vikrant Massey – 5 Young Actors Who’re Completely Underrated

In today’s OTT world, there are some actors who’ve suddenly sprung up to become top favourites. Let’s have a look at 5 young actors who are always coming up with brilliant performances yet are considered underrated in their performances.

Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, Pratik Gandhi
Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, Pratik Gandhi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 9:18 pm

Indian Cinema and its content have been evolving with each passing day and has gifted the audiences with some stellar actors who are here to reign.

Here's a list of 5 underrated actors who are winning the audience's hearts and we really can't get over their marvellous performances and are vying to see them more on our screens with their interesting projects.

Pratik Gandhi

The ‘Scam 1992’ actor has been winning accolades, love and support for his acting chops in the different projects that he has been a part of so far. Gandhi is once again all set to surprise audiences with his upcoming project Agni directed by Rahul Dholakia.

Radhika Apte

All set to entertain the audience once again with another impactful role in 'Vikram Vedha', is the content queen Radhika Apte. The actress is a part of the Indian film industry for her realism and of course choice of roles.

Saie Tamhankar

The Mimi actor lives in our hearts rent-free for her beautiful portrayal of every character that she plays on screen. The marvellous actor has always surprised the audiences with her mind-blowing acting be it Hunterrr(2015), Mimi (2021) or Navarasa(2021). She is surely on top of her game and is a personal favourite. Reports are rife that the actor has been roped in opposite Pratik Gandhi in Agni. Well, we are awaiting a final announcement from the actor herself!

Vikrant Massey

The powerhouse of talent Vikrant Massey is one such actor who has won accolades and rave reviews for his outstanding screen presence and his different out-of-the-box characters. The actor is an absolute delight to watch on the screen don’t you agree?

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra has been unstoppable after 'Dangal' and has been an absolute favourite among the audiences. The actor has started her prep for 'Sam Bahadur' opposite Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

We surely want to see more of these phenomenal actors! What about you?

