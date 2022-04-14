Prateek Kuhad Had To Sign An NDA Before Performing At Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Mehendi Ceremony

Indie singer Prateek Kuhad performed at the mehendi ceremony of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on April 13 night, at Kapoor’s residence Vastu. According to sources present at the venue, the popular singer performed many tracks including ‘Kasoor’ and the performance lasted for almost an hour.

As per the Hindustan Times, a source close to the singer informed that Kuhad signed a non-disclosure agreement that restricts him from talking about the performance for some time. The source said, “Prateek performed yesterday at Ranbir-Alia’s mehendi ceremony. It was an intimate affair, attended by the families of the soon-to-be married couple and their close friends. He performed for about 30-40 minutes, and played several of his popular songs including ‘Kasoor’, ‘Tere Hi Hum’, ‘Yeh Pal’ and more. Alia Bhatt loves ‘Fighter’, and she specially requested Prateek to play that song.”

Choreographer Rajendra Singh (Masterji) was the one who choreographed the sangeet ceremony of the actor couple. The playlist had songs like ‘Mehendi Hair Rachne Wali’, ‘Dholida’, ‘Cutie Pie’ and ‘Tenu Leke Jawa’.

In an interview, the choreographer said, “Because this was a surprise for the bride and the groom, only the Kapoor side performed. Alia’s side didn’t. The atmosphere was so fantastic, I know the family for more than 25 years now. If you see the Insta story of me with Neetu ji, she wrote such nice things. I treat them like family, it isn’t a professional relationship.”

Kapoor and Bhatt are set to tie the knot at Kapoor’s residence on April 14. The couple initially began dating in 2017 while working on director Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which will release in September. Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Bhatt in May 2018 in an interview with GQ.