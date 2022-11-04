Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities

Pragya Kapoor’s ‘Maali’ is a journey of a 16-year-old girl, Tulsi, from the calm mountains to the concrete jungle and her struggle when she witnesses the life of the city; greed, loneliness and depression. It’s the only Indian feature film at the Queens World Film Festival.

Pragya Kapoor
Pragya Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 5:57 pm

Actress turned producer Pragya Kapoor, who gave us Kedarnath is on another successful journey. Her new concept film ‘Maali’ is representing India at the Queens World Film Festival. The film is scheduled to screen on November 4 in New York.

‘Maali’ is nominated for Best Narrative Feature Film and Shiv C Shetty is nominated in the Best Director category.

For the unversed, ‘Maali’ is a journey of a 16-year-old girl, Tulsi, from the calm mountains to the concrete jungle and her struggle when she witnesses the life of the city; greed, loneliness and depression.

“The film is a cross between a cautionary tale and a retelling of our own realities. I am extremely glad I made the decision to produce ‘Maali’. I am also eternally grateful for all the love it is getting and I’m proud that such good things are coming for it,” says Pragya Kapoor when asked about how it felt to have Maali representing Indian cinema at an International Film Festival.

“I am overwhelmed to see Maali receiving such warmth and appreciation from across the globe. Also, being nominated in two categories on a world platform such as Queens is encouraging,” adds Shiv C Shetty.

Written by Shiv C Shetty and Sonali Rana and directed by Shiv C Shetty, ‘Maali’ got its World Premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The film is the only Indian Feature Film out of 157 films from 27 Nations participating in the 12th edition of the Queens World Film Festival.

